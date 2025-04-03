The Culture Department of Sikkim is set to commemorate 50 years of statehood with the Kuzu Cultural Festival, featuring an array of events that highlight the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Secretary of the Culture Department, Basant Kumar Lama, briefed the media on the planned programs, which promise to be a vibrant celebration of literature, music, theatre, and tradition.

One of the key attractions of the festival will be the first edition of the Sikkim Literary Festival, organized in collaboration with Rachna Books, a reputed independent bookstore. Adding to the excitement, the Song and Dance Unit of the Culture Department will present a Broadway-style performance, while the EMRS Gangyap School Choir will take the stage to showcase their musical talent.



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Another major highlight will be the staging of ‘Shankar’, a play by the National School of Drama (NSD), offering audiences a rich theatrical experience.

The Sikkim State Archives, under the Culture Department, is conducting a ‘Heritage Walk’ workshop, leading up to an actual Heritage Walk scheduled from May 1 to May 10. Moreover, a Museum Display titled ‘Safeguarding Sikkim’s Cultural Heritage’ will be organized at Bhanu Udhayan, showcasing rare artifacts and historical exhibits.

In a spectacular display of Sikkim’s diverse traditions, 21 ethnic communities will actively participate in the festival. The carnival parade at MG Marg will feature traditional attire, folk performances, and community stalls offering insights into their heritage. A series of cultural programs presented by these communities will further enrich the festival’s celebrations.