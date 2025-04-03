Ravangla in Namchi District is gearing up to host the Discover Ravangla State Level Cho-Dzo Festival 2025, a six-day grand event celebrating the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and sports spirit of Sikkim.

The festival, scheduled to take place from April 11 to April 16, 2025, holds special significance as it coincides with Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood.

To ensure smooth execution, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering T. Bhutia visited the festival venue today to review ongoing preparations. He was accompanied by Barfung MLA Riksal D. Bhutia, CLC President Narayan G. Gurung, OSD Buddha Park Tsheten Bhutia, Zilla Panchayat member Anjana Sharma, and other officials from various departments, panchayat representatives, and members of the organizing committee.



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The Discover Ravangla-Cho-Dzo Festival Committee, with the support of the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, is working hard to make this event a success. The festival aims to attract visitors from across the state and beyond, boosting tourism in the region.

A major highlight of the event is the Chief Minister Volleyball Gold Cup, which will run throughout the festival from April 11 to April 16. Additionally, an Intrastate Volleyball Tournament, which commenced on April 2, will conclude on April 16. These sporting events are expected to bring together top teams and talented players, adding to the excitement of the celebrations.

During his inspection, Minister Bhutia closely assessed the festival’s arrangements and provided valuable inputs to improve the event’s organization. He emphasized the importance of proper coordination among departments and stakeholders to ensure the festival’s smooth execution. He also assured full support from the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department to make the festival a grand success.