A landslide occurred at Munsithang on the way to Lachen in North Sikkim on July 21.

There are no reports of human casualties.

It is to be mentioned here that North Sikkim remains disconnected following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) last year while heavy rainfall continues to hinder road restoration efforts.

Earlier, the District Magistrate of Kalimpong provided an update on the ongoing efforts to restore connectivity along National Highway 10 (NH 10). According to the Public Works Department (PWD), significant progress has been made, with completion expected within a week.



Also Read: Sikkim: Work on NH 10 connectivity to wrap up in a week, PWD reports progress

The district administration has highlighted that the project is a top priority, though specific details about the nature of the work remain undisclosed. Authorities have assured the public that an official update will be issued once the restoration is finalized.

In the meantime, residents and travellers have been advised to anticipate the official announcement, which is expected to be made within the next seven days.