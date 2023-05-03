The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General R.P Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, called on the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence on May 3.

He discussed several progressive issues related to cooperation between the Army and the Civil administration.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the assurance provided for every possible assistance from the Army especially towards nation-building and development of border areas as envisioned by the national leadership.

The Chief Minister further reiterated his utmost respect for the Armed Forces for their selfless service and dedication and extended his gratitude to the officer for his visit.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command was accompanied by Lieutenant General Viresh Pratap Singh Kaushik, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps, and Major Gen. Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding Black Cat Division.

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