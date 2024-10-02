Despite the challenges posed by heavy rains, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, VSM, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), conducted a three-day visit to Sikkim to assess ongoing restoration and construction work on several vital roads.

Accompanied by Harinder Kumar, AVSM, VSM, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), and Brig Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, DGBR was briefed on the progress of road restoration efforts and the proposed double-lane National Highway project in North Sikkim under the former Bharatmala Pariyojna.

DGBR met with Sikkim’s Governor and Chief Minister, assuring them that with the monsoon season nearing its end, restoration work would be expedited. He also thanked Chief Secretary Shri A.K. Pathak for the state's support and discussed the challenges faced by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), particularly in North Sikkim, where heavy rains had caused significant damage.



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On October 1, 2024, DGBR and ADGBR inspected key restoration projects in North Sikkim, including the Dikchu-Sanklang, Sanklang-Toong, and Chungthang-Lachen roads.

The team also assessed the damages at the Theng tunnel and the unstable Naga-Toong hill face, where significant sinking had occurred. BRO personnel highlighted the difficulties in restoring connectivity in these areas.

On October 2, 2024, DGBR reviewed ongoing works in East Sikkim and commended the Project Swastik team for their dedication despite the numerous challenges they faced. He assured the state government that the restoration work would be fast-tracked.

Before leaving Sikkim, DGBR and ADGBR participated in an environmental initiative by planting a tree at HQ Swastik under the theme "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam."