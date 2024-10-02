On Monday, September 30, 2024, former Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha visited Chief Minister's Charter School (CMCS) Pangthang to observe the progress of the groundbreaking Foundational Learning Project.

Lepcha was accompanied by Samuel Khaiba, Director of the Progressive Learning Foundation, and Ms. Kunzang Choeki, Director of the Katalytic Education Foundation, who provided him with detailed insights into the initiative’s ongoing success.

During his visit, Shri Lepcha observed classroom sessions where innovative teaching methodologies were being employed to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes. Following the classroom visits, he met with the teachers whose classes he observed, commending their dedication and discussing the challenges they face in adopting the new teaching practices.

Lepcha expressed deep admiration for the collective efforts of the teachers, school leadership, and partner organizations, acknowledging the significant impact this collaboration has had on the school’s development. "The level of commitment from everyone involved in this project is truly commendable. What I see here is a model of education that not only improves student outcomes but fosters a stronger, more dynamic learning environment," he said.



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In his remarks, Lepcha strongly emphasized that the successful educational model being implemented at CMCS Pangthang should be replicated across schools in Sikkim. "This is a transformative approach that can greatly benefit schools throughout the state. I encourage efforts to expand this model so that students across Sikkim can experience the same positive outcomes," he stated.

The visit concluded with Shri Lepcha’s pledge to advocate for the expansion of the Foundational Learning Project, highlighting its potential to raise educational standards across Sikkim.

The State Government had signed an MoU with PLF and Khelum Foundation in December 2023 formalizing the establishment of Chief Minister Charter School at Pangthang JHS.

Aligned with the government's broader vision, CMCS initiative strives to make quality education accessible to all, addressing the challenges posed by socioeconomic disparities. The ultimate goal is to break barriers and create a more equitable educational landscape in Sikkim.

Khelum Foundation is a non-profit organization providing grassroots football education services to institutions in Sikkim. Similarly, PLF is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering communities by offering innovative, relevant, and impactful educational solutions.