A major landslide has struck the Naga and Rel Ward areas near the approach road to Naga Public Ground under Toong Naga GPU, creating a severe threat to life and property.

The landslide, which occurred on July 22, 2024, has potentially impacted approximately 28 houses in the surrounding region.

In response, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Mangan District, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chungthang, conducted an urgent inspection on July 22 and 23, 2024. The team, including the Panchayat President and local Panchayat members, assessed the damage and immediate risks.

To mitigate the effects of the landslide, the authorities have diverted runoff water into a drainage system and covered the affected area with tarpaulin sheets. Residents of the impacted and nearby areas have been advised to stay alert and relocate to safer locations during heavy rainfall until the restoration works are complete or the monsoon season concludes.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has asked all residents in the affected zones to comply with safety measures and follow evacuation instructions to ensure their safety.



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