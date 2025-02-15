Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the state government’s decision to allow 30 per cent of tea garden lands to be used for non-tea purposes.

“Mamata Banerjee is not the owner of our land. She needs to study the history of our land. She has no right to transfer our land to others arbitrarily. How can she give land to others, while keeping the tea garden workers deprived?” Bista questioned.

Earlier on February 14, Bista met with West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose to raise concerns about the potential impacts of this decision on the indigenous communities of the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions. He warned that the policy could threaten cultural heritage, livelihoods, and ancestral land rights. “The diversion of tea garden land poses a serious risk of displacement for our people, endangering their traditional way of life,” Bista stated.

Bista also updated the Governor on the inadequate support provided to victims of the recent Teesta River floods. He stressed the need for more comprehensive assistance to those affected by the disaster.

Governor Bose assured Bista that he would review the issues thoroughly and consider the concerns of the affected communities. Bista reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of his constituents.



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