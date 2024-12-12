International Taekwondo player Master Trilok Subba has achieved a remarkable feat in 2024, winning three consecutive gold medals in the National Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, making Sikkim proud on national and international platforms.

Master Subba secured a gold medal in the Individual Poomsae event in the senior category, overcoming strong contenders from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. His second gold came in the Senior Male Team event at the 3rd National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship held in Cuttack, Odisha, from June 28 to 30.



Additionally, he clinched the prestigious gold medal title at the Champion of Champions Tournament in Nasik, Maharashtra, from September 20 to 22.



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On the international stage, he bagged gold at the Goodwill International Taekwondo Championship in Kolkata (January 6-7) and brought further glory to India by winning the Queen Mother of Thailand Challenge Cup at the 10th Tirak Taekwondo International Championship in October, competing against participants from 28 countries.

Master Subba also represented India at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Hong Kong (November 30 to December 4), achieving 6th place in the Senior Men's Team category among 173 nations.

Expressing gratitude, he said, “I am deeply thankful to Honourable Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his kindness and sponsorship, as well as to Ministers Arun Upreti and G.T. Dhungel for their co-sponsorship.” He also acknowledged the support from SATA executives and senior members, including Nawang Rapgay and B.B. Subba.