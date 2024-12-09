To mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood, the State Government has announced "KUZU," a Snow Leopard, as the official mascot for the grand celebration. The announcement was made through a notification issued by the Home Department on December 9, 2024.

The state is all set to commemorate this momentous occasion on May 16, 2025, and to enhance the celebratory atmosphere, "KUZU" will serve as a symbol of pride and recognition. The mascot is part of the official branding, complementing the state's theme, "Sunaulo Samriddha Ani Samarth Sikkim", which translates to a vision of a prosperous and empowered Sikkim.

The notification further states the importance of this occasion, which will be marked by a series of events and campaigns to garner widespread recognition. The government hopes that "KUZU," a beloved and endangered species, will resonate with the public, fostering greater awareness about Sikkim’s rich biodiversity and heritage.

The announcement was made official under the authority of the Governor and signed by Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak.





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