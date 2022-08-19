On Friday, Sikkim Minister of Urban and Housing Development, Food & Civil supplies and Consumer affairs Arun Kumar Upreti tendered his resignation to Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang.

"I tendered my resignation from the post of Cabinet Minister to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) at his official residence in Mintogang in the gracious presence of Hon'ble Minister Ven Sonam Lama," Upreti says on Twitter.

I tendered my resignation from the post of Cabinet Minister to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) at his official residence in Mintogang in the gracious presence of Hon'ble Minister Ven Sonam Lama. pic.twitter.com/T2uSdw32R9

— Arun Kumar Upreti (@arunupretiskm) August 19, 2022

Also read: Cabinet reshuffle on cards, Legislative Assembly speaker LB Das resigns Meanwhile, it was confirmed that there will be a cabinet reshuffle in Sikkim in the coming days.

According to the source, current Assembly Speaker LB Das resigned on August 16 and will be replaced by Minister of Urban Development Arun Upreti.

The election for the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be held on August 22.