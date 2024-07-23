A missing girl from Sikkim was traced in Delhi on July 23. The Soreng Police Station successfully located and rescued her with the help of the District Cyber Cell, Soreng.

The rescue operation was led by PI Latta Bardewa and supported by the Delhi Police under the guidance of SP Soreng, Nahkul Pradhan.

Special thanks were extended to MN Sherpa, Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, for his continuous support and guidance.



Also Read: Sikkim: Taxi driver arrested for alleged sexual harassment of minor passenger in Gangtok

Earlier, a 14-year-old girl reported sexual harassment by a taxi driver while travelling from Deorali to Ranipool. The accused, identified as Buddha Raj Rai, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately near the 6th Mile petrol pump. The victim’s call to her mother led to a written FIR.

The Ranipool Police Station registered the case (FIR No. 34/2024) under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Medical examinations were conducted on both the minor victim and the accused. Buddha Raj Rai, son of Late Ram Bahadur Rai from Lower Aho, District Pakyong, Sikkim, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Additionally, four vehicles were challenged under the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 during routine checks in the area.