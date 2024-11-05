MK Subba, former election candidate and chief spokesperson for the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in the Rangang-Yangang constituency, has officially stepped down from the party.

In his resignation addressed to the SDF leadership, Subba announced his departure from the primary membership and confirmed his complete dissociation from the party.

In the letter, Subba stated, “I, MK Subba, resident of Niya under 15 - Rangang Yangang Constituency, South Sikkim, hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership and formally disassociate myself from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) effective immediately.” He further extended his appreciation to the party's president and leadership, expressing gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him in various roles over his tenure. Subba concluded his message by offering his best wishes to the SDF, marking an amicable end to his association with the party.

Subba did not mention the reason behind his resignation in the letter.

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