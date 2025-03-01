Union Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol addressed an interactive session on the Union Budget 2025-26 in Gangtok and said that the budget is designed to benefit not only Sikkim but the entire country.

The session saw participation from representatives of political parties, institutions, stakeholders, and media members.

In his address, Mohol said that the budget has been carefully crafted to uplift the poor, middle class, farmers, and business community. He highlighted the government's vision of making India the fifth-largest economy while ensuring that even the most underprivileged citizens benefit from various welfare schemes.

Speaking on the past decade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, Mohol pointed out that over 25 crore families have risen above the poverty line, and more than 50% of India’s population has benefited from central government schemes. He also praised Sikkim’s development under Modi’s leadership, particularly its recognition as India’s first organic state in 2016.



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The minister credited the central government for strengthening organic farming in Sikkim since 2015-16, stating that substantial support has been provided to sustain and enhance organic agriculture in the region.



Mohol highlighted the Pakyon Airport, inaugurated by PM Modi, as a major milestone in improving air connectivity for Sikkim. While acknowledging temporary operational challenges, he assured that the Civil Aviation Ministry is prioritizing better flight connectivity to Sikkim from key cities like Delhi and Kolkata.

Given that Sikkim’s economy heavily relies on tourism, Mohol reiterated the central government’s commitment to boosting the sector. He mentioned that several programs and initiatives have been introduced to enhance tourism infrastructure, promote the state’s natural beauty and attract more visitors.