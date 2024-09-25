Indra Hang Subba, the Member of Parliament from Sikkim, held a crucial meeting with Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), at Seema Sadak Bhawan in New Delhi.

The primary focus was on the deteriorating road conditions in North Sikkim, caused by the devastating floods in the Teesta River during the night of October 4 and 5, 2023.

These floods left many parts of the region isolated, disrupting essential connectivity and hampering recovery efforts.

Indra Hang Subba, who has been monitoring the situation closely, emphasized that despite efforts by local authorities, many areas remain inaccessible due to the severely damaged roads. He pointed out that with the monsoon season drawing to a close, it was an ideal time to intensify road repair and rehabilitation efforts before the onset of the next monsoon.



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The conversation also highlighted the national security concerns tied to North Sikkim's infrastructure, as the region borders China.

The damaged roads not only affect local communities but also pose risks to India’s defense readiness in the strategically sensitive region. Mr. Subba stressed the need for immediate action and suggested that the BRO double its workforce or take other necessary measures to expedite repairs and strengthen the roadways to withstand future natural disasters.

In response, Lieutenant General Srinivasan assured Subba that the BRO was fully committed to prioritizing the repair and rehabilitation of the roads, leveraging the forthcoming dry season to ensure swift and effective restoration.

This meeting underlined the critical importance of infrastructure in North Sikkim, both for local livelihoods and national security, and called for a swift response to restore and fortify the region's connectivity.