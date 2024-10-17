Several unnatural death cases were registered in different districts of Sikkim on October 16, 2024, with police actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incidents. The state also witnessed preventive measures and traffic enforcement across regions as part of regular operations.

In Ranipool, traffic enforcement led to the challaning of seven vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, for various violations.

At Sadar Police Station, a case was registered under the Sikkim’s BNSS Act, 2023, following the death of a five-month-old infant, Arushi Kumari. The child was declared brought dead at STNM Hospital. Police have initiated an investigation, and the body was handed over to her family after an autopsy.

A similar case of unnatural death was reported at Singtam, where a 45-year-old laborer, Sonaram Murmu, was found dead after a night of drinking with colleagues. His body has been preserved for postmortem examination.

In Rangpo, a tragic road accident occurred at Namthang Fatak, claiming the life of Rifleman Shiva Chettri. The incident involved a collision between a Royal Enfield bike and a Bolero. Investigations indicate the bike may have lost control while overtaking a bus.

At Namchi, another suicide case was reported involving a 65-year-old cow herder from Nepal, found hanging from a tree. No foul play is suspected at this stage.

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