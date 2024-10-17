Senior party member of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), and former MLA Manita Pradhan has tendered her resignation from the primary membership of the party expressing her desire to step back from active political activities.

This announcement follows the party's disappointing performance in the general elections held on April 19, 2024, where the SDF faced a total debacle.

In her resignation letter addressed to the party president, Pawar Chamling, Manita expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the party and the Sikkimese people since 1997. She acknowledged the support she received from her colleagues and well-wishers throughout her political journey, highlighting their commitment during challenging times. Manita Mangar said, “I am grateful to the party and President Pawan Chamling, as I got the opportunity to serve the party in particular and the Sikkimese people in general.”

Speaking on her tenure, Manita Mangar noted that despite the challenges faced, her dedication to the party's values and vision remained strong. However, she indicated that after the recent electoral setback, she felt it was time for her to step away from active politics. In her letter, she said, “Now I would like to stay away from active political activities for the time being.”



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