New Gangtok–Zeema road alignment proposed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in North Sikkim

A new road alignment between Gangtok and Zeema, located close to the Indo-China border in North Sikkim, has been proposed to restore reliable connectivity after extensive damage to existing roads caused by repeated natural disasters since 2023.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), the proposal for a feasibility study and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Gangtok–Zeema alignment is currently under consideration of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which functions under the Ministry of Defence. The proposed alignment includes the construction of five tunnels and one cut-and-cover tunnel to make the road climate-resilient.

The response came after Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba wrote to MoRTH in June, highlighting the urgent need for restoration of damaged roads and bridges in North Sikkim and stressing the revival of the tourism sector that has been severely affected by flash floods and landslides.

“The matter has been examined and your concern for the people of North Sikkim, whose livelihoods have been greatly affected by the flash floods and ensuing disruptions, is sincerely appreciated,” MoRTH said in its reply dated September 9.

The Ministry further informed that the NH-310A (Mangan–Yume Samdong border) and NH-310AG (Chungthang–Lachen–Zeema–Naku La) are being developed to double-lane specifications by the BRO under GS funding of the Defence Ministry. Out of 16 packages under these projects, DPRs for three have already been sanctioned and work is in progress, while the remaining 13 DPRs are under preparation.

“These roads have suffered extensive damages due to natural disasters since 2023. To ensure a sustainable alignment and uninterrupted connectivity, BRO has engaged eminent experts from IIT Delhi and Delhi Technical University. Based on their recommendations, a new alignment from Gangtok to Zeema in North Sikkim has been proposed, incorporating five tunnels and one cut-and-cover tunnel,” the Ministry added.



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The Government, MoRTH assured, is committed to expedite the necessary works to revive tourism and ensure climate-resilient infrastructure that mitigates risks of future natural calamities in the region.

Welcoming the proposal, MP Indra Hang Subba expressed gratitude to the Union Government and concerned Ministries for prioritising the connectivity needs of North Sikkim. He said the new alignment holds promise for restoring reliable access to strategic border regions and key tourism destinations.

The MP also credited Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay for his leadership in consistently raising the concerns of North Sikkim’s people, and acknowledged timely interventions made by Sikkim Minister Nar Bahadur Dahal during his visits to the Ministry and BRO headquarters.

Subba reiterated that robust road infrastructure is essential not just for tourism and economic revival, but also for the movement of defence forces in this strategically sensitive border district. “We are hopeful that the proposed alignment will be taken up for consideration at the earliest and that work on the ground can begin without delay. North Sikkim remains a region of critical national importance, and it is imperative that climate-resilient roads are developed to meet the needs of our armed forces, tourism stakeholders, and local communities,” he said.