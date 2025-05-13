The people of 23 Syari Constituency participated in the “Ama Kho Ashu Pushna Lathi” rally, a movement that resonates deeply with the people of Sikkim.

Launched with the blessings of Hon’ble Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, the initiative took place on April 28, 2025, and marked a special tribute to mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The rally, led by the Area MLA, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, carried an emotional and impactful message — that no mother should ever shed tears again.

The primary objective of the rally was to raise awareness and promote a strong stance against illegal activities, particularly the sale of harmful drugs, which have been a growing concern in the region. The movement reiterates the constituency's unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for such activities.



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The event saw enthusiastic participation from a wide array of community members, including Councillors, Zilla and Gram Panchayats, BDO officials, CLC members, Youth Convenors, and representatives from various societies and organizations. The Gangtok Police (PI), WDS, BDS, SHGs, clubs, and the taxi association were also present, showcasing a collective effort to support the cause.

Starting from the Chandmari Park Stand, the rally marched towards the Rongyek Senior Secondary School Ground, sending out a resounding message of solidarity, unity, and shared responsibility. The rally symbolized the community’s collective desire for a safer, healthier, and more compassionate Sikkim — one where the dignity of every mother is preserved, and illegal practices are eradicated.