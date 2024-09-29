Heavy rains over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides across Sikkim, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the state. The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days. In the past 24 hours alone, Sikkim has received 102 mm of rainfall with the districts of Mangan, Soteng, and Gyalshing experiencing particularly heavy downpours.

The sudden change in weather has led to the season’s first snowfall in the high reaches of North Sikkim, particularly in the Lachen and Lachung valleys, much earlier than usual. This unprecedented snowfall, coupled with multiple landslides, has severely disrupted socio-economic activities and posed significant challenges for road users.

In response to the situation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has mobilized heavy machinery and manpower to clear strategic roads in North Sikkim. Despite freezing temperatures, insufficient oxygen, high winds, and blizzards, the resilient BRO workers have remained committed to keeping the roads open.

Also Read: Sikkim Football Association meeting addresses challenges ahead of All India Governors Gold Cup