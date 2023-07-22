Moving forward with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making Sikkim a carbon neutral state, more than 5000 have registered for the 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati program which entails planting 100 saplings every time a new baby is born.

“We want to declare Sikkim as Green State and PM Narendra Modi has set a target for Net Zero by 2070 but Sikkim is already carbon neutral and we are trying to achieve carbon negative. To achieve the same we have started working and we want the central government to declare Sikkim as a green state as we are already a carbon neutral state and we are expecting that. For the same forest department has flung into action so we are organizing a series of programs to achieve the same”, said Karma Loday Bhutia, Sikkim Forest Minister while talking to India Today NE.

Among various environmental programs of the state, Minister Loday talks about the newly introduced Government policy "Mero Rukh Mero Santati", which entails planting 100 saplings every time a new baby is born.

The minister stressed on the Mero Rukh Mero Santati” (MRMS) (My Tree My Child) programme which reinforces the bond between nature and local communities. The Himalayan state has taken up a novel initiative to reinforce this timeless association

Under the government-monitored program “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” (MRMS) (My Tree My Child), 100 trees will be planted for every newborn baby in Sikkim.

“One of the first such programs in the Eastern Himalayas and since after its official launch in Environment day we have over 5000 registration and Sikkim being least population density it is a huge number and if this trend continues then Sikkim will be able to plant more trees which will also help to attain Carbon Negative aim”, added the state forest minister further.

“The programme aims to co-create an ecosystem where both the tree and the child can reach a brighter tomorrow that promises vitality, health, and happiness”, shared Minister Loday.

It must be mentioned here that Sikkim in last two months planted one lakh saplings in across all 6 districts under various programs.

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