Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Tsheten Tashi Bhutia as Chief Advisor of the saffron party Sikkim chapter, said an official statement on July 20.

Besides Bhutia, Dr. Kamal Gurung and Karma P Bhutia have been appointed as Advisors.

''Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim in consultation with Hon'ble National President J P Nadda Ji, National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh Ji, BJP NE Coordinator Dr. Sambit Patra Ji, Joint Coordinator Rituraj Sinha Ji, State Incharge Dr. Dilip Jaiswal Ji and senior party leaders, hereby appoints the members of State Executive Committee, Special Invitees and Conveners for various Cells for the term of year 2023-2026,'' the statement added.

As per the statement, BJP MLA Farwanti Tamang has been appointed as Vice President along with Sudip Pradhan, Dinesh Chandra Nepal, and PS Limboo.

The saffron party also appointed two new General Secretaries Bharat Dulal and Arjun Rai apart from Kailash Agarwal as Treasurer and many other posts such as State Secretaries, Morcha President, and Spokesperson.

Here's the list of appointments

ADVISORS

1. Tsheten Tashi Bhutia : Chief Advisor

2. Dr. Kamal Gurung : Advisor

3. Karma P Bhutia : Advisor

VICE PRESIDENTS

1. Farwanti Tamang (MLA)

2. Sudip Pradhan

3. Dinesh Chandra Nepal

4. P.S. Limboo

GENERAL SECRETARIES

1. Bharat Dulal

2. Arjun Rai

TREASURER

1.Kailash Agarwal

STATE SECRETARIES

1. Devi Basnet

2. Bhupendra Giri

3. Devi Maya Baraily

4. Tek Bahadur Subba

5. Nim Pintso Bhutia

6. BS Gautam

7. CB Rai

MORCHA PRESIDENTS :

1. Sancho Lepcha, President, Yuva Morcha

2. Devika Subba, President, Mahila Morcha

3. Mohan Gurung, President, Kisaan Morcha

4. Karma Choki Bhutia, President, ST Morcha

5. Birendra Paurali, President, SC Morcha

6. RT Lepcha, President, Minority Morcha

7. Hari Chettri, President, Majdoor Morcha

8. Dinesh Rai, President, OBC Morcha

SPOKESPERSONS/PUBLICITY WING :

1. Dr. Kamal Adhikari

2. D.R. Giri

3. Navin Bhattarai

4. Jigmee Lachungpa

5. Dr. Meera Ongmu Bhutia

6. Sonica Lepcha

7. Yogen Rai



Also read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang calls on Nitin Gadkari, apprises him of developments works