Over 14000 beneficiaries receive cheques (Rs 20,000 each) under the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojna (SASY) scheme, a flagship initiative of the SKM government in a special event held at Rangpo border town of Sikkim which also marks the conclusion of ‘Ghar Dailo Abhiyan’ of ruling SKM. Hundreds of SKM workers from every constituency reached the venue.

SASY is an initiative, a concept of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, which entails 500 mothers from every constituency benefit from the scheme every year.

In a special event organised in SKM party colours, 32 women beneficiaries were handed over cheques of Rs. 20,000 while the remaining mothers will be awarded the welfare amount in their respective bank accounts in State Bank of Sikkim or through their respective block divisional officers in various villages of the State.

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Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay addressing the gathering stated, "It was next to impossible to hand over 14000 cheques in a day hence 32 mothers, one from every constituency are being awarded here today. However, the remaining mothers will receive money directly in the State Bank of Sikkim bank account. We want our mothers to have an account in SBS as it is the State's own bank not in any nationalised banks. Besides, SBS has reached in every village of the State, hence it will be easy for the beneficiaries".



Golay further announced that Rs. 20,000 each is for the year 2022, however, as the years progress the amount will be increased to Rs. 50,000-60,000 for every mother. The CM also clarified that the amount will not be handed to fathers or husbands, fearing the amount to be misused while claiming mothers are more trusted members of society.

Stating the reason for the welfare scheme being only mother-oriented, Golay said, "Our homes, our family is run by mothers. The mothers particularly housewives in rural areas have no source of income, the 20,000 Rupees is for their welfare. Mothers can use the amount for their own benefit or for their children's education or even for the healthcare of their family. In the past government, mothers were misused for political benefits from carrying party flags to luring and threatening them to vote in favour of the party. SKM works for the welfare of mothers and women, not to use them for political gains".

Golay also informed that more women will join the welfare scheme as many women are yet to clear the necessary documentation to get the benefits. He informed over 1000 mothers still remain to be shortlisted owing to lack of necessary documents.

He further announced that three mothers will be selected every year from the welfare scheme for optimum utilisation of the welfare amount. The three mothers will be ranked and will be receiving Rs. 3 lakhs, Rs. 2 lakhs and Rs. 1 lakh each. The money will once again be deposited in State Bank of Sikkim account.