A few senior leaders along with other several members from Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) joined Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on March 3.

SDF's leaders such as former Minister GM Gurung, CB Karki, and MLA Chandra Maya Subba along with hundreds of members from opposition parties joined the ruling SKM in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

They joined SKM during the concluding event of the party's public outreach program 'Ghar Dailo Abhiyan' held at Rangpo in Sikkim.

On March 2, at least 21 senior leaders of SDF in the Himalayan state had resigned, inflicting the party a major blow. Among those who left the SDF was Chandra M Subba, a former Sikkim MLA.

Apart from them, 20 other SDF members from the Yangthang constituency leaders, including Subba, also left the organization as they handed their resignation letter to SDF leader and former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.

Speaking over the same, Subba cited personal reasons for leaving the SDF in her resignation letter.

After giving their resignation to Chamling, all of them met Tamang in Gangtok.

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