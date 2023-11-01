Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, Former Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim submitted the enquiry report and findings of the judicial inquiry into the unnatural death of Padam Gurung, SRC, Sikkim Government College, Kamrang under Namchi District, to the Chief Minister, in the presence of Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, V.B Pathak and Secretary, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Suraj Chettri.

Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, Former Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim, met the Chief Minister, Government of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence at Mintokgang today.



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During the meeting, the Justice submitted the enquiry report and findings of the judicial inquiry into the unnatural death of Shri Padam Gurung, SRC, Sikkim Government College, Kamrang under Namchi District, to the Chief Minister, in the presence of the Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, V.B Pathak and Secretary, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Suraj Chettri.

The State Government had constituted a one-man Commission headed by Justice Narendra Kumar Jain to conduct a judicial inquiry into the unnatural death of the student leader.