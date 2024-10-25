The Citizen Action Party (CAP) has officially announced Pobin Hang Subba as its candidate for the upcoming bye-elections in the Soreng-Chakung Assembly Constituency. This decision was made public on Friday, signaling CAP’s commitment to continue its electoral efforts in Sikkim.

Subba, who previously ran as a CAP candidate in the recently concluded Sikkim Assembly Polls, will again seek voter support in the Soreng-Chakung seat. His experience from the previous election is expected to bolster his campaign as he aims to secure a mandate from the constituents.

On the final day of filing nominations for the bye-election in the 11-Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituency, Mr. Mahesh Rai of CAP submitted his nomination at the office of the Returning Officer cum District Election Officer in Namchi. This brings the total number of nominations submitted to date by three regional political parties.

The bye-elections will take place on November 13 for two Assembly Constituencies: 07 Soreng-Chakung and 11 Namchi-Singhithang. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. Key deadlines are approaching quickly, with October 25 marking the last day for filing nominations, and scrutiny of documents set for October 28. Candidates must withdraw their nominations by October 30.

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