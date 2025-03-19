The Power Department of the Government of Sikkim has issued a public notice informing residents of Gangtok, Pakyong and Mangan districts about scheduled power outages in the coming weeks.

The electricity shutdown is necessary for the commissioning of a new 50MVA transformer at the 132/66KV Substation at LLHP under PGCIL.

According to the official notice, power supply in the three districts will be completely shut down on the following dates:



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• March 22, 2025 (Saturday) – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM (4 hours)

• March 23, 2025 (Sunday) – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM (4 hours)

• April 12, 2025 (Saturday) – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (7 hours)

• April 13, 2025 (Sunday) – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM (4 hours)

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The scheduled shutdowns are planned for the fourth weekend of March and the second weekend of April.

The Power Department has urged residents to make necessary arrangements in advance, as there will be no electricity in the affected districts during these hours.