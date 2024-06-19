Pratik Pradhan, hailing from Sikkim, became the state's first fighter jet pilot officer.

His journey from securing the 7th rank in the Army officer examination to completing his 15-month training in the Indian Airforce is a significant achievement.

Pratik Pradhan, son of Mahendra Pradhan and Kunti Pradhan, and resident of Sadam Suntaley/Melli, Sikkim, was born into the Maskey family.

Pratik secured the 7th rank in the competitive examination for Army officers through NCC direct entry on an all-India merit basis in 2022.



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He underwent training as an Army officer in Chennai.

During his 3-month training period, he cracked the tough competitive examination for an Air Force flying officer.

He then joined the Indian Airforce Academy in Hyderabad from January 2023 to 15th June 2024.

Pratik has now completed his 15-month training course and has been commissioned as a Fighter Jet Pilot officer in the Indian Airforce.

This is a proud moment for Sikkim as he has become the first fighter jet pilot officer in the state.

