The President of India conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on Shri Naren Gurung from Sikkim in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of Art.

Shri Naren Gurung is a renowned artist, singer, musician, choreographer, and drama artist from Sikkim. He has been instrumental in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Sikkim, particularly in the field of Nepali folk literature and music.

Born on January 21, 1957, Shri Gurung has had a distinguished career spanning over four decades. He has performed extensively across India and abroad, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Sikkim. He has also penned several books on folk music and culture.



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Shri Gurung has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to the field of Art, including the Sikkim State Award, Sangeet Natak Akadamy Award, and Sikkim Sewa Samman.

The Padma Shri award is a tribute to Shri Gurung's tireless efforts to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of Sikkim. His contributions to the field of Art have been invaluable, and this recognition is a fitting acknowledgment of his dedication and passion.