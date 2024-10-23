Protests erupted in Sikkim University after the death of Nirav Giri, a first-semester student, who passed away on Friday, October 18, due to a medical emergency.

His death has led to widespread demonstrations on campus, demanding accountability and significant reforms in the university’s management and student welfare provisions.

Nirav suffered a heart attack while on campus, but the university’s lack of essential medical facilities, including an ambulance, resulted in a catastrophic delay in emergency care. Reports indicate that the critical “golden hour” for effective medical intervention was lost due to the university's unpreparedness, revealing a shocking neglect of student safety.

Despite its status as a Central University with substantial funding, Sikkim University has failed to adhere to basic health service guidelines set forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In response to the incident, hundreds of students have taken to the streets, holding protests to voice their anger and demand action. Demonstrators are calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nirav’s death, as well as an immediate audit of the university’s finances and the development of the Yangang campus, where mismanagement and neglect have reportedly been rampant.



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"Nirav's death is a wake-up call for us all. We demand a university that prioritizes our health and safety,” said a student leader during a protest rally.

The protests have also highlighted another pressing issue: the lack of effective student representation. The Sikkim University Student’s Association (SUSA) is criticized for its limited function, as elections are often delayed and the body is dissolved after a short tenure.

Students are demanding immediate elections to establish a permanent student union that adheres to UGC regulations, ensuring continuous and empowered representation. They believe that such a body is essential for voicing student concerns and holding the administration accountable.

Furthermore, students are condemning attempts to misrepresent the narrative surrounding Nirav’s death, including unfounded suggestions of suicide or drug overdose. They argue that these claims distract from the negligence that led to this tragedy and disrespect the memory of their lost peer.

“The death of Nirav Giri is a direct result of institutional neglect and inadequate infrastructure at Sikkim University,” said another student representative. “We stand united in our demands for justice, accountability, and reform. Nirav’s memory will not fade, and neither will our commitment to ensuring a safer and more accountable university environment.”