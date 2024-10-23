Sikkim's Eksha Kerung emerged as the champion of Discovery's new reality series, "Reality Rani's of the Jungle."

Eksha, a 25-year-old cop, showcased her diverse talents and resilience through the show which captivated audiences with its unique blend of adventure and competition.

Beyond her triumph in the jungle, Eksha is a multifaceted personality, balancing her career as a cop with her achievements in modeling, having been named MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2021.

She is also an avid biker and a two-time national-level athlete, as well as a skilled state-level boxer.



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