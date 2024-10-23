Sikkim cop Eksha Kerung wins 'Reality Rani's of the Jungle' TV show
Sikkim's Eksha Kerung emerged as the champion of Discovery's new reality series, "Reality Rani's of the Jungle."
Sikkim's Eksha Kerung emerged as the champion of Discovery's new reality series, "Reality Rani's of the Jungle."
Eksha, a 25-year-old cop, showcased her diverse talents and resilience through the show which captivated audiences with its unique blend of adventure and competition.
Beyond her triumph in the jungle, Eksha is a multifaceted personality, balancing her career as a cop with her achievements in modeling, having been named MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2021.
She is also an avid biker and a two-time national-level athlete, as well as a skilled state-level boxer.
Also Read: Sikkim minister vows improved connectivity and infrastructure for state's development at review meet
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today