Rabdang Ward in the Khamdong-Singtam Constituency has been officially declared Sikkim's first free Wi-Fi village. The digital initiative was inaugurated by Minister N.B. Dahal.

The village's residents will now have 24/7 access to free Wi-Fi, allowing them to connect with the broader digital world.

This project, led by Minister Dahal highlights the government's commitment to bridging the digital divide and promoting technological advancement in Sikkim's rural communities.

The initiative aims to empower locals by providing them with greater access to online resources, education and communication.

Minister Dahal said that this initiative is part of a broader effort to drive rural development through technology.



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