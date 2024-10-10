Union defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Sikkim for a two-day official visit. The Indian Army will hold its first-ever Army Commanders' Conference in Gangtok from October 11 to 12, 2024. The conference will focus on critical strategic discussions, defense preparedness and strengthening operational readiness amid evolving security challenges.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Prerna Sthal, a memorial dedicated to 22 brave soldiers who lost their lives in the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) on October 3-4, 2023, in Burdang. The memorial is a symbol of their sacrifice and will inspire future generations of the armed forces.

The Raksha Mantri will also partake in the traditional Shastra Pooja on October 12, celebrating Dussehra with rituals like the Kalash Pooja and Vahan Pooja.

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