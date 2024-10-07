Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Sikkim and ahead of his trip, the Sikkim government has declared Gangtok City, Sherathang and Burdang as no-drone/aeromodel flying zones from October 8 to 12, 2024.

The notification reads, "With the approval of the competent authority, this is to inform all concerned that Gangtok City, Sherathang and Burdang are declared as No-Drone/Aeromodel Flying Zone w.e.f 8th October 2024 to 12th October 2024 in view of the High Delegation Conference of Indian Army scheduled w.e.f 10th to 12th October 2024 at Gangtok Military Station."



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This move is likely to ensure the safety and security of the Defence Minister and the conference attendees, which may include high-ranking officials and dignitaries ¹.

Rajnath Singh's visit aims to boost the morale of Indian troops deployed at India China border. During his visit, he will also celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in a high-altitude border area in Sikkim and perform 'Shastra Puja' (worship of weapons).