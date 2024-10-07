The Meteorological Centre in Gangtok has issued a seven-day weather forecast, predicting light to moderate rainfall across Sikkim from October 8 to October 13, 2024.

As per the alert, residents can expect thundershowers and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h.

The weather warning indicates a gradual increase in precipitation, starting with light rain on October 8, followed by moderate rainfall and thundershowers on October 9. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 10, which may lead to localized flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas.



Also Read: Mass resignation of 43 leaders from Sikkim Democratic Front signals political shift

On October 11 and 12, moderate rain will continue, while the weather is expected to clear up by October 13, with dry conditions anticipated. The Meteorological Centre has advised the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially those living in low-lying regions.

The Centre has issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning, highlighting the potential for dangerous weather conditions.