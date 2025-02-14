Bollywood’s renowned comedian Rajpal Yadav has expressed deep admiration for Sikkim’s natural beauty and warm hospitality while attending the Sikkim Blue Duke Festival 2025.

The event is being held at Saramsa Park near Ranipool and celebrates Sikkim’s rich culture and heritage.

Addressing a press conference at the festival venue, Yadav praised the Sikkim government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, for organizing a youth-centric event that showcases the state’s cultural vibrance. He extended his congratulations to Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba and the organizing committee for their efforts.



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“I feel truly honored to be part of this wonderful celebration. Sikkim’s beauty is unmatched, and the hospitality here is heartwarming,” Yadav said.

The Sikkim Blue Duke Festival, a three-day event, includes performances, cultural exhibitions, and nature-based activities, with the aim of promoting tourism and youth engagement.

Yadav also shared his excitement about performing at the festival and interacting with the local audience. His participation is expected to add a touch of Bollywood glamour to the festival, further highlighting Sikkim’s growing appeal as a cultural destination.