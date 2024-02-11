Sikkim's Central Referral Hospital (CRH) on February 10 provided an update on the current condition of the injured who were admitted last night following a horrific accident that killed 3 and injured 27.

The Central Referral Hospital (CRH) reported a total of 27 casualties. Among them, two individuals were declared dead on arrival, while another person passed away despite the best efforts of the hospital's critical care team. Four patients were discharged after receiving initial first aid. Currently, six patients are in a critical condition and are admitted to the Surgical ICU, Neurosurgical ICU, and Orthopaedic ward.

Among these, two patients' conditions remain critical and they are under the care of a team of surgical and orthopaedic surgeons. Another 14 individuals who sustained injuries are receiving treatment in the surgical ward of CRH.

Of the total casualties, 21 are residents of Sikkim's East District, one is from Sikkim's South District and the remaining two are from Malda and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal. Among the three deceased, two were from Sikkim's East district and one was from Alipurduar (Jaigaon) in West Bengal. At present, 20 patients are admitted in CRH, with two in critical condition and the rest under observation and treatment.

Also read: Sikkim: Three dead, several injured as tanker rams into Mela ground after brakes fail