The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a red alert for multiple districts across Sikkim, predicting intense rain and snowfall over the region. According to the latest Nowcast Weather Warning issued by the Meteorological Centre in Gangtok, the districts of Mangan, Gyalshing, Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, and the capital Gangtok are expected to experience heavy downpours and snow in higher altitudes over the coming hours.

As of 00:02 IST, the advisory is in effect for a period of three hours, during which the public has been urged to remain vigilant. Authorities have strongly recommended that residents refrain from travel, particularly to areas prone to landslides and mudslides, as continuous rainfall increases the likelihood of ground instability and hazardous conditions.

The IMD has warned of significant disruption, with particular concern for roads leading to hilly regions, advising extreme caution for those residing in vulnerable areas. Sikkim's disaster management agencies have been put on alert, ready to respond to potential emergencies as weather conditions deteriorate. The public is urged to follow safety guidelines and stay updated on local weather reports for further developments.

Also read: Assam and Meghalaya to continue border talks in October