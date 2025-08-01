Red Panda cubs born after 7 years at Sikkim’s Himalayan Zoo

The Himalayan Zoological Park (HZP), Bulbuley, has celebrated a major conservation milestone with the birth of two red panda cubs on June 15, 2025.

Born to Lucky(II) and Mirak—first-time parents—the cubs mark a significant revival of HZP’s Red Panda Conservation Breeding Program, which had faced a seven-year hiatus in successful births.

The prolonged gap was largely due to two devastating outbreaks of Canine Distemper that nearly wiped out the captive red panda population. The latest birth is therefore not just a scientific success, but a symbol of resilience and recovery.

Initiated in 1997, the breeding program began with Preeti from Rotterdam Zoo and Jugal from Darjeeling’s Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park. It gained strength in 2005 with the addition of Lucky and Ram—wild-origin red pandas—which helped widen the genetic pool.



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The program strictly tracks each red panda born through global studbooks to ensure genetic health and support global conservation collaboration.

Red pandas breed during winter, with cubs typically born between June and August. What makes this year’s birth remarkable is the rare nest-building involvement by the father, Mirak, though mother Mirak will solely rear the cubs. In their early months, any human or predator disturbance can result in abandonment, so the cubs will remain off public view for now.

Once mature, the cubs will be evaluated for future breeding to support species sustainability. HZP officials have reiterated their commitment to red panda conservation, calling this birth a “beacon of hope” for wildlife preservation in Sikkim and the Eastern Himalayas.