In a significant breakthrough, a team led by SDPO Tashi Chopel Bhutia, in collaboration with Bihar Police (Gaya District), successfully arrested Samson Tamang in Bodhgaya on Wednesday, February 19, night. The arrest follows an intensive 13-day search operation launched by Sikkim Police in response to a complaint against Tamang for alleged hate remarks.



A dedicated investigation team, including Investigating Officer PI DP Limboo, PI Naresh Chhetri, SI Taman R. Gurung, and police personnel, was formed to trace the accused. Acting swiftly, the team initiated their search in Siliguri, leveraging advanced technical surveillance and intelligence gathering. Their probe extended across multiple locations, including North Bengal, the Nepal border, Delhi, Kurseong, and Darjeeling. High-alert searches were also conducted in Naxalbari, the Terai regions, Pani Tanki, and Salugara.



Persistent investigative efforts led to a breakthrough when technical intelligence pinpointed Bodhgaya, Bihar, as Tamang’s likely hideout. In a coordinated effort with Bihar Police, the accused was successfully taken into custody.



Samson Tamang is now under police detention, with legal proceedings underway. Authorities continue to investigate further developments in the case.





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