Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Tshering Wangdi Lepcha has demanded to reinstate the service of Parvati Mangar, an employee of Sikkim Urja Limited.

In this regard, Lepcha on June 20 along with other supporters visited the Labour Department Office.

"We had a discussion with the secretary and we are not satisfied with the justification given by the secretary. The Labour Department has responded to the representation submitted by the SDF Labour Front regarding the service termination of Parvati Mangar, an employee of Sikkim Urja Ltd (formerly Teesta Urja Ltd),'' said Lepcha while talking to the media.

In reply to SDF Labour Front, the Labour Department said that the Secretary of the Labour Department, Karma Namgyal Bhutia, said that on June 9, the department wrote a letter on June 7 to Sikkim Urja Ltd, who is the principal employer of ANZ Infra Solution Pvt Ltd, where Mangar was appointed.

Later, in its reply to Sikkim Labour Front, the Labour department said that the company has requested seven days for submitting all the relevant documents related to Parvati Mangar’s termination.

''And as per our inquiry, we came to know Parvati Mangar has violated one clause mentioning no employees are allowed to issue any statement or public statement on the media,'' Lepcha added.

Lepcha further said that they are not satisfied with the explanation by the department and they will again visit the department after a few days.

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