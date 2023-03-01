The SDF Party convened a central executive committee Meeting to ratify the proposal not to celebrate Foundation Day on 4th March 2023.

This unanimous decision was taken on account of the fact that the very essence of Sikkimese Identity has been deeply and irrevocably compromised by the Supreme Court of India Judgement of 13th January 2023 in the case filed by the Association of Old Settlers (AoSS) in 2013.

SDF Party President, Pawan Chamling, has squarely held the SKM Government of mishandling this case. He gave a point-by-point argument on their lackadaisical and careless handling of this very important case. He said that now with this judgement the Sikkim identity which was embedded in the 371 F has been overturned and only Article 14 of the Constitution of India has been the basis for this judgement for which the Sikkimese of Nepali ethnicity were designated as foreigners in the original petition filed by the AoSS. In fact, in the final submission the notes presented by the AoSS to the Justices it clearly show their position. This was done under the very nose of the Government of Sikkim Advocate General who just said that the Government agrees to give the exemption of Income Tax under 26AAA to all the Indian Citizens who entered Sikkim before April 1975.

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But the extreme implication of this is yet to be explained to the people of Sikkim at large. Hence we are going for the ‘Shok Diwas’ in direct opposition to the ‘Vijay Diwas’ held by the SKM and organised in association with the AoSS in Singtam.

The manner in which the State Government overlooked the whole process of the case and in which the affidavits filed by the previous Governments were simply not referred to in the arguments does smack of unholy collusion. In fact the 371 F conditionalities were never explained. This, the learned Judges, did mention in the orders delivered on the revised petitions.

Hence, the SDF Party appeals to all the Sikkimese people to come under one banner so that we can restore not only peace and security within Sikkim but also the Rights, Dignity, Interests and Identity of the Sikkimese people and of Sikkim. We will fight from the power of the ballot as we respect the democratic rights and freedoms which are lost at present.

When we became the 22nd State of India and merged after the overwhelming majority in the referendum it was done so because the people of Sikkim wanted to be part of a democratic country. Hence, the 371 F and the democratic freedoms were cornerstones embedded in the Constitution of India.

The Party President appealed to all the party youth and members to work diligently and fearlessly to take this message of the ‘Shok Diwas’ to all parts of the State. The people of Sikkim need to be aware of the dangers that lie ahead. The SDF Party has saved Sikkim before under trying circumstances and we will again do so with the support of the people.

The people of Sikkim have lost their rights to give some people tax exemption under the 26AAA provision in the Income Tax Act. This is not only unfair and can never be condoned.

Our fight has just begun with the support of the people of Sikkim.