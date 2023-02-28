Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman applauded the people of Sikkim for driving the organic farming revolution.

She applauded how the State has risen beyond its attraction to trigger tourism and stepped into the world of enterprise development, with some of its organic products from the remotest of its places finding their mark even in today's global market.

"The ready-for-market products with high standards displayed at the stalls at MG Marg reflect the grit and resilience of the local producers of the State," she added.

Further, the Union Minister stated that Sikkim has so much to say but yet not much has been heard, hence have visited the state to witness the quiet work which is happening here which is motivating and also an inspiration.

She was addressing the inauguration event of the ropeway from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in Sikkim under the PM-DevINE Scheme which was held at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok.

In the capital Gangtok during the auspicious launching ceremony in presence of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay),

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She also shows his satisfaction with the work of NABARD saying "Delhi-based body which is working in the farthest Nepal border area is exceptional.

The Union Finance Minister said that institutions like NABARD are agents of change and are doing exceptional work in reaching the government schemes to far-flung areas of Sikkim, including the cluster of villages in the Sikkim-Nepal border and encouraging small entrepreneurs. For NABARD to come this far and understand the communities of such places and enterprise them speaks about how every institution under the Government of India, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been realising the 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' policy in the country, she stated.

Addressing the gathering, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman expressed immense pleasure over the flourishing of progressive yet sustainable growth witnessed in various sectors in the State in its unique demeanour and added that these characteristics still remain understated despite the efficacy.

Highlighting various key aspects of the Union Budget 2023-24, the Union Finance Minister said that the government is focused on making cooperatives the pivot of development of the rural economy and added that the Cooperatives Ministry is looking into setting up a national cooperative database which will help in better implementation of national policy on cooperatives. She further informed that the government is also planning to set up a massive decentralised storage capacity tailored to the requirements of local cooperatives. She added that small and marginal farmers would benefit greatly from this year's Union Budget.