The Legislative Assembly of Sikkim is scheduled to sit on August 5 at 11:00 AM. To ensure smooth proceedings and maintain decorum, law and order must be maintained in the vicinity of the Assembly complex.

The authorities have decided to prohibit people from assembling in groups outside the complex to prevent any incidents that might disrupt the Assembly or public peace.

An order under section 144 Cr.PC, 1973, has been issued, prohibiting any assembly of five or more persons, sloganeering, protesting, or any other activity that could cause disturbance within a 300-meter radius of the Assembly Secretariat.

This order will be in effect from 9:00 AM on 5th August 2024 until the end of the sitting or until it is withdrawn.

The order does not apply to law enforcement agencies such as Magistrates, Police, Army, CRPF, and Para-Military Forces. The order was issued on 3rd August 2024.



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