Sikkim's Naresh Chettri has secured 2nd position in the National Youth Parliament Festival 2023, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in New Delhi.

Naresh Chettri is the son of Tek Bahadur Chettri and hails from Dikchu under the Mangan district.

On achieving this feat, CM Prem Singh Tamang shared "The recognition appropriately reflects the endless hours of hard work and dedication on his part, and on behalf of the Sikkimese people, I wish him unlimited success in the future."

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To promote the Youth Parliament programme of the Ministry, a dedicated web portal has been developed by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The objective of the Youth Parliament is to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy habits of discipline, and tolerance of the view of others and enable the student community to know about the practices and procedures of the Parliament.

Schools select students of class IX to XII with the approval of their principal for the Kishore Sabha of Youth Parliament.

Similarly, Universities/ Colleges select students of Under Graduate and Post Graduate levels with the approval of their Registrar/ Dean for the Tarun Sabha of Youth Parliament.