Dr. A.D. Subba, a veteran leader and former Senior Vice President of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), has announced his resignation from the party. Dr. Subba, who also represented the Soreng-Chakung Constituency, made his decision known through a formal letter addressed to the SDF leadership, effective November 7, 2024.

In his resignation statement, Dr. Subba expressed, “After thorough reflection and careful consideration, I, Dr. A.D. Subba, former Senior Vice President of the Sikkim Democratic Front and representative of the Soreng-Chakung Constituency, tender my resignation from my position, party membership, and all affiliations with the SDF, effective from 07-11-2024.”

Dr. Subba highlighted that the decision was not made impulsively, emphasizing the depth of his connection with the SDF, which began in December 2015. Reflecting on his tenure, he described it as a period marked by growth, shared vision, and dedication to Sikkim’s development. He expressed sincere gratitude to the SDF leadership and members for allowing him the platform to serve and contribute to meaningful progress in the state.

“I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me to serve, contribute, and engage in fostering positive change within the state. I have immense respect for the unwavering dedication of our party members and leadership and will cherish the support and collaborative spirit extended to me over the years,” Dr. Subba stated in his letter.

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