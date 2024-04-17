An accident took place near ATTC Bardang, Rangpo, when an Alto car collided with a truck. The incident resulted in one dead while leaving four others critically injured.

The Singtam Rangpo Highway Patrol team responded promptly to the situation, transporting the injured to Singtam Hospital and restoring the traffic flow.

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