Around 1200 domestic and 15 foreign tourists (Thailand:2, Nepal:3, Bangladesh:10) are stranded in Lachung, Mangan District due to road blockages caused by heavy rainfall and landslides.

All stranded tourists are safe. Local authorities have advised them to stay in their respective places and avoid taking any risks.

There is adequate stock of food supplies and rations for all stranded tourists.

The Chief Secretary's office, Government of Sikkim, is in talks with the Ministry of Government of India for airlifting the tourists, subject to clear weather conditions.



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Alternatively, evacuation by road is also being considered.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, is coordinating with the District Administration, Police Department, and local tourism stakeholders for the safe evacuation of the tourists.

The department assures all possible support and assistance during this period of distress. It is clarified that only Lachung is cut off, while other parts of Sikkim are open and safe for travel.