The Sikkim Government confirmed on October 4 that flash floods in the early hours of Wednesday have resulted in 14 civilian deaths, with 102 people still missing and 2000 houses completely damaged in the mayhem..

The floods have left over 3,000 tourists stranded across the State and 12-14 workers trapped in the tunnels of the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang.

Reports of injuries and missing persons have come from Chungthang in Mangan district, Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district, and Rangpo in Pakyong district. According to Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak, a cloud burst at Lhonak lake on Tuesday night led to the lake breaching its embankment, causing a rise in water levels in the Teesta basin, notably in Chungthang where the Teesta Stage 3 dam was breached.

The State government has secured approval from the Central government for three additional platoons of the National Disaster Response Force, supplementing the one already in service in Rangpo and Singtam.

Meanwhile, State officials anticipate ration shortages, with supplies from Siliguri and Bailey bridges to be established by the Indian Army and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), as informed by the State Chief Secretary.

Also read : Sikkim flash flood: Six bodies recovered, 26 people missing