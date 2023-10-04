At least 26 civilians are still missing in Sikkim after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Teesta River.

As per the latest report received at the DDMA control room, approximately 200 families in Sirwani have been affected by the sudden surge in water levels.

The affected families have been safely relocated to a Relief Camp set up at Sirwani Senior Secondary School.

300 individuals from the surrounding areas of Singtam were evacuated promptly and relocated to a designated Relief Camp at Singtam Senior Secondary School.

Additionally, 7 people have been reported as missing from the labour camp of Lanco at Singtam, 4 from Golitar, 2 from Dikchu and 13 from Singtam.

Further, 6 casualties have been reported from Golitar, Slngtam, with their bodies recovered.

From the Dikchu area, around 150 families have been affected, they have been evacuated and shifted to a relief camp set up at Dikchu Senior Secondary School.

Evacuation centres have been identified and made ready to receive evacuees. The shelters provide food, water, medical care and temporary accommodation.



Also Read: Sikkim flash floods: One soldier out of 23 rescued, stable and receiving medical care



The following places have been set up as relief camps:

Bihari Bhawan, Singtam

Nepali Bhawan, Singtam

Singtam Senior Secondary School

Food Preservation Factory

Sirwani Sr Secondary School

Sirwani Army Camp

Dikchu Senior Secondary School

Sneha Kinetic Guest House

Infrastructure impact so far:

> lndreni Bridge in Singtam collapsed and washout.

> The NH-10 highway has been affected due to flooding.

> The sewage treatment plant and a section of sewerage pipeline have been washed away.

> The dam site of NHPC was submerged in the morning but gradually water has receded.

> The Sneha Kinetic Powerhouse and the Dam site of NHPC have been submerged under water as of 1700hrs.

Meanwhile, the response action from the local authorities and emergency services have been actively involved in rescue and relief operations, prioritising the safety and well-being of affected individuals and families.

Relief Camps have been set up at locations to provide shelter, food, and medical assistance to the needy.

Efforts to locate and rescue the missing individuals are continuing with the support of local search and rescue teams.

STNM Hospital and District Hospital in Singtam have extended their services with SDRF and NDRF teams are working on the evacuation process.

Officials from various line departments including RDD, Power Department, Roads and Bridges, and PHE have been on the field managing various relief operations.

Furthermore, search and rescue teams are deployed to assist those in need of help

Authorities issued alerts and warnings through various communication channels to notify residents of susceptible areas and have requested people not to panic and to follow evacuation orders and safety guidelines.

It is to be notified that the people are to stay tuned to official updates.